Speech to Text for Drought Taking a Toll

the restrictions, those in hamilton are not the only ones affected by the drought heat and little rain has also begun to take a toll on local farmers the buchanan and andrew county farm service agency held an informational meeting today about possible future disaster assistance programs for area farmers due to lack of rain around twenty local farmers showed up to the meeting and discussed some of the issues this year's lack of rain has been causing the agency says they have been receiving daily calls about issues farmers are facing (sot: "the majority of what we are hearing is about you know what we are going to do about water. what can you do to help us get water? um, the second thing would be the lack of hay. um, hay, you know this year, is fifty percent or less of what in the normal on the first cutting of hay." ) the fsa office asks that if you are dealing with weather related issues to contact the office