Speech to Text for WHO Says "Gaming" is Addictive

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

gaming-- an addiction or a harmless hobby? according to world health experts-- it's both. kq2's madeline mcclain is here to tell us how to know whether you're playing on a knife-edge. do you spend hours in front of the tv, computer or on your phone? for video games? the world health organization is flagging "gaming" as an addictive activity. an estimated 60 percent of americans play video games every day. and 2 point six billion globally. but only 3 percent of gamers are classified by who as addicted. the health experts are likening it to gambling and substance abuse. a st. joseph psychiatrist says he wouldn't go as far as saying it's an addiction but it's definitely a health concern. here's how to know when your hobby is no longer a hobby. dr. james jura, psychiatrist, samaritan center: "it really comes down to the person's inability to control. they identifiy they cannot control or it interferes with their role obigations. they cant get done things in life that the need to. not that it interferes with their utmost absolute potential." he says if all you did was focus on school...then of course you would do better then if you were gaming or hanging out with friends...but life is about balance-- dr. jura says gaming turns into a problem when its...impacting work, personal, and family life. reporting in studio, madeline mcclain, kq2 news.