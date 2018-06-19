Clear

Mo National Guard Training

Mo National Guard Training

Posted: Tue Jun 19 20:44:32 PDT 2018
Updated: Tue Jun 19 20:44:32 PDT 2018
Posted By: Brooke Anderson

looking for more rain, members of the missouri national guard are wary about the dangers of water.the 21-75th unit of the missouri army guard was in hannibal today practicing combat water survival training. their training went beyond treading water and included turning their pants into flotation devices, jumping off high elevations with their equipment and swimming with a rifle. those with the national guard say this type of training is beneficial to the soldiers. (sot: "overall, it's a safety thing. if you're ever operating around water and god forbid you go into the water and you have all that extra equipment, it's good that they have the skills to get out of that dangerous situation, and it helps build confidence.") the national guard says the training is offered at various times through the year. missouri
A nice break from the heat today as we saw some much needed rain for northeast Kansas and northwest Missouri. More rain is in the forecast for the area and we could use it.
