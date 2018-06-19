Speech to Text for Mo National Guard Training

looking for more rain, members of the missouri national guard are wary about the dangers of water.the 21-75th unit of the missouri army guard was in hannibal today practicing combat water survival training. their training went beyond treading water and included turning their pants into flotation devices, jumping off high elevations with their equipment and swimming with a rifle. those with the national guard say this type of training is beneficial to the soldiers. (sot: "overall, it's a safety thing. if you're ever operating around water and god forbid you go into the water and you have all that extra equipment, it's good that they have the skills to get out of that dangerous situation, and it helps build confidence.") the national guard says the training is offered at various times through the year. missouri