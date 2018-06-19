Speech to Text for Avoiding Skimmers at Gas Pumps

prices might be the least of your worries at the gas pump... drivers now need to worry about having their credit card information stolen while filling up. thieves are using detachable skimmers that hook onto card readers at gas pumps to collect your personal banking information. to combat the skimmers, banks recommend you select the credit card option to pay at the pump to avoid giving out additional information like your pin number experts also say to watch for broken security seals and loose card readers when selecting a gas station. (sot"if you believe your information has been compromised, first and foremost use that 24 hour number on the back of your debit or credit card and immediately contact the customer service center at your financial institution." ) wright recommends checking your bank accounts daily if you regularly pay at the pump when filling up your vehicle. a majority of banks also offer mobile banking alerts that will send you a text or email if they notice suspicious transactions on your account. that's at look at your safety, alan we'll send