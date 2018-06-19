Speech to Text for Bob Tietz Golf Tournament

tournament..took place saturday afternoon at fairview golf club..this was a tournament to help high school graduates..start their college careers on the right path... << that's the sound of golfers playing in the bob tietz golf tournament. there was a big show of support as over thirty teams singed up to play in the scholarship event. sot: brenda smith "area golf courses" script: adam orduna hayley bothen one of the four scholarship recipients, knew how special it was to be awarded something like this sot: haley bothen "their father" script: adam orduna bothen says that she has known the sports of golf her life whole life, and that her grandfather was the reason why. sot: hayley bothen "could walk" script: adam orduna golf can be a place for people to get away, and for bothen being on the green is her oasis. sot: haley bothen "for me" script: adam orduna bob tietz legacy will continue on throughout this tournament for years to come, but it's the ability to give back, which means more to the tietz family. sot: brenda smith"see that" >> hayley bothen..will attend missouri western next fall.. and will major in nursing, with future plans of working in