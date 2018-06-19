Clear

Bob Tietz Golf Tournament

Posted: Tue Jun 19 20:56:53 PDT 2018
Updated: Tue Jun 19 20:56:53 PDT 2018
Posted By: Adam Orduna

tournament..took place saturday afternoon at fairview golf club..this was a tournament to help high school graduates..start their college careers on the right path... << that's the sound of golfers playing in the bob tietz golf tournament. there was a big show of support as over thirty teams singed up to play in the scholarship event. sot: brenda smith "area golf courses" script: adam orduna hayley bothen one of the four scholarship recipients, knew how special it was to be awarded something like this sot: haley bothen "their father" script: adam orduna bothen says that she has known the sports of golf her life whole life, and that her grandfather was the reason why. sot: hayley bothen "could walk" script: adam orduna golf can be a place for people to get away, and for bothen being on the green is her oasis. sot: haley bothen "for me" script: adam orduna bob tietz legacy will continue on throughout this tournament for years to come, but it's the ability to give back, which means more to the tietz family. sot: brenda smith"see that" >> hayley bothen..will attend missouri western next fall.. and will major in nursing, with future plans of working in
A nice break from the heat today as we saw some much needed rain for northeast Kansas and northwest Missouri. More rain is in the forecast for the area and we could use it.
