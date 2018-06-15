Speech to Text for Full Sports Segment 6-15-18 6 oclock

the st. joe mustangs will be in game two of their three game home seriesagainst the joplin outlaws..phil welch stadium was hot last night.. and so was the score board.. the mustangs won their game last night seven to one..and out of the last four match ups...the mustangs have outscored the outlaws..36-18... the mustangs have dominated the outlaws so far this season..and last night was no exception..we caught up with infielder malik williams before tonights gamehe talks about how he prepares...and why the team is hitting so well against the outlaws.... (sot malik williams )"so ya" we also asked williams what it felt like to get intentially walked in last nights game....which is a nice sign of respect for a batter.. and he said that he was eager to swing at some of the pitches anyways.. (sot malik williams) the kansas city royals are back on the mound tonight... they will pl ay host to the defending world series champs.. the houston astros...the royals have really struggled down the stretch..only winning two games out of their last 12...and werent able to help out ian kennedy..in extra innings to give him his second win on the year against the reds on tuesday...the royals however...have played very well against the astros over the years...and we all remember the 2015 royals run.. where they eliminated the astros to advance on..and then win the world series... obviously its a bit of a different story this time around..but there still might be some magic for this match up.. jakob junis gets the start for the kansas city royals...he has played well this year..and has the most wins with five... charlie morton will get the start for the astros..it will be a tall task for the royals.. as he has a record of 7-1first picth is set for 7:15 well have the updates at 10.. the st. louis cardinals are back at it tonight...they will host the 2016 world series champs the chicago cubs at busch stadium tonight...this will start a three game home series with the cubs...the cardinals are currently in third place in the national league central behind the cubs..and are looking to win this series to get closer to the brewers who are leading the group..the cardinals swept the cubs in the last series.. and the last two games in that matchup went into extra innings... the cardinals are 36-30 on the year...and the cubs are 38-27.. it will be michael wacha on the mound for st. louis..and jon lester on the mound for chicago..first pitch is at 7:15..and we'll have those updates tonight at 10..