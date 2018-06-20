Speech to Text for Heavy Rain Possible for Wednesday

a rainy wednesday is in the forecast for northwest missouri & northeast kansas and we could use it. keep the umbrella and the rain gear handy as we'll see widespread rain chances throughout the day with cooler high temperatures in the lower 80s. the rain could be heavy at times. most of us got about an inch of rain on tuesday and another 1-2 inches is expected through thursday. if you live near the missouri river, be aware of rising water levels over the next few days as a flood warning is in effect. as for the rest of the workweek into the weekend, we will see thunderstorm chances almost every single day as a stalled out front sits over or just to the north of the area. we'll have on and off again storm chances thursday through sunday. the other big change you will feel in the air will be the much cooler summer temperatures with highs on thursday and friday only going up to the middle 70s. it will slightly warm up to near average temperatures for the weekend with highs in the middle 80s. we'll remain in this active & unsettled weather pattern early next week with addtional rain chances on monday and tuesday with high temperatures remaining in the middle 80s.