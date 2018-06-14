Speech to Text for Hearing Connection 6-14-18

>> welcome back. even though hearing aids have gotten smaller and more comfortable, there are still a lot of folks that like to take them out sometimes. - - from the hearing connection tells us why that's not a good idea. >> it's funny, talking on the topic and i do this on facebook live. i was talking about consistency. a patient came in and said if i'm home by myself, 22 in my hearing aid? the answer is yes. if you're going to walk 4-5 miles a day. you've got to work your way up to it. it's important for your brain, you can't just put hearing aids in and expect them - - it's like stretching. you've got to warm up a little bit. consistency in wearing them makes a difference. because you want to hear the person, the doorbell rang, the refrigerator kick on. those are sounds you've lost over a period of time and it takes a while to get them back. when we amplify somebody at the prescription level. they can't take the full script so they have to work their way up. we counsel on the importance of consistency. >> as far as i said, when you put on a new pair of glasses, it's almost too much too soon. >> picture yourself in a dark room and someone flipped on the light. it takes a while for your eyes - - it usually takes 30 days for patients brain to wrap around us. you really are in auditory rehab. >>. [indiscernible] >> what's nice about the hearing aids. they are digital. there are patients that come in and i say, are you wearing your hearing aids? >> they tell on you. >> logo that gives me good intel so i can program what will be comfortable for them. >> we talk about lots of different things. the looping. it's been quite a response. >> absolutely. i will do more segments on looping. i think it's a great way to - - hearing aids are great. for people that go to - - if we can get more area salute, it's a benefit. >> i remember when we did a story on the looping at the theater. it makes a huge difference. even for those who aren't hearing impaired. game changer.