Speech to Text for Camp Geiger

of america will soon accept girls as members, and that means female scouts will be spending next summer at camp geiger. kq2's sydnie holzfaster has more on what the camp is doing to prepare for the change <<<over over 60 years campgeiger has provided a boys only summer experience for boy scout troops across the midwest, but starting nextsummer things are going to change"females will have the opportunity to join our boy scout program, which is our program [for]11 to the age of 18. which will create the opportunity for them to attend boy scout camp.camp officials aren't sure how many girls to expect next summer, but the campgrounds are already equipped to handle the change"we've been prepared in hindsight, a few years ago, with the completion of our storm shelter project. which will allow in each campsite individual, locking showers and toilets, so we are well prepared for a camp season next year."boy scout leaders say regardless of a scout's gender, their experience at camp geiger won't change "many kids say camp geiger is a great place to go. there's lots of activities you can do. it's really hard to get board at camp geiger."this summer over 1,500 boy scouts from 15 different states arcoss the country will visit geiger to enjoy summer activities like kyaking, rock climbing and shooting "i really believe the opportunity and the enjoyment here at camp geiger is getting away from home and doing the things that young people like to do [and] delivering the promise of scouting."staying true to the promise of scouting by giving everyone the chance to their earn merit badges and try new things "it's a really good program, the honor society for mic-o- say, i really like because it builds character of young men and soon to be young women."sydnie holzfaser,kq2 your local news leader>>> starting february of next year, the boy scouts of america will drop "boy" from their title to become more inclusive as they begin recruiting new female members a city