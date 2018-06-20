Speech to Text for Savannah Farmers Market

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

st. joe is home to multiple produce stands across town, but our neighbors to the north don't have one to call their own kq2's ron johnson is here in the studio to tell us why a local leadership group hopes to bring a farmers market to savannahthanks alan -- andrew county has a rich history of agriculture, some families have been farming the land for nearly a century, it's that history that inspired a leadership group to make a way for andrew county farmers to showcase their produce... << farmers markets are a great option when it comes to access to healthy foods, and now andrew county is proud to bring the first one in its county to savannah. [shanna kapp] we're all very exicted to get this project going, and bring something to andrew county that we know will bring more business to our county as well. the project was sprouted by an adult class with the mission of leadership [jennifer edwards] every class has an opportunity to be able to pick a class project that can serve and lead in our community.jennifer's group brought the idea to the table, it was a great way, she says to showcase the relationship with agriculture in the county. [jennifer edwards] we understand the deep roots of agriculture, and so we were excited to be able to maybe have this idea come to fruit. accessability is a key factor for organizers, which is why it was important to make the produce availible to families who depend on government assistance programs like snap or wic. [jessica bowen] so they want to make that dollar amount strecth as far as they can so by providing it locally, they'd be able to get more bang for their buck.and making fresh produce available to those who need it is a win-win for those who planted the seed for the market. [jennifer edwards] i'm a andrew county girl at heart and so this is exciting for me because i want to be able to showcase what andrew county is all about. ron johnson kq2 your local news leader >> the leadership group is looking for suggestions on where the market will be located and when it will open. they are in the process of setting up a facebook page to make your voice heard. in the studio, ron johnson kq2 your