mustangs mudcats highlights

game two of the six games in five nights for the mustangs... tonight they host the chillicothe mudcats is a wild game at phil welch... joesph hiepas on the hill for the stangs against tanner marshall of the mudcats... marshall had a great outing through five... struck out eight batters in the first five innings... chilli built a 3-0 lead into the sixth...=== that changed when terrance spurlin hits it to the party deck... two run shot ties the game up at three in the sixth inning....=== the mustangs add another in the bottom of the seventh inning... to take the lead... but the mudcats came back in the ninth inning to win 5-4...