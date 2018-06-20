Clear

mustangs mudcats highlights

mustangs mudcats highlights

Posted: Wed Jun 20 20:52:16 PDT 2018
Updated: Wed Jun 20 20:52:16 PDT 2018
Posted By: Max Moore

Speech to Text for mustangs mudcats highlights

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

game two of the six games in five nights for the mustangs... tonight they host the chillicothe mudcats is a wild game at phil welch... joesph hiepas on the hill for the stangs against tanner marshall of the mudcats... marshall had a great outing through five... struck out eight batters in the first five innings... chilli built a 3-0 lead into the sixth...=== that changed when terrance spurlin hits it to the party deck... two run shot ties the game up at three in the sixth inning....=== the mustangs add another in the bottom of the seventh inning... to take the lead... but the mudcats came back in the ninth inning to win 5-4...
Saint Joseph
Broken Clouds
70° wxIcon
Hi: 81° Lo: 63°
Feels Like: 70°
Maryville
Overcast
66° wxIcon
Hi: 78° Lo: 61°
Feels Like: 66°
Savannah
Broken Clouds
70° wxIcon
Hi: 82° Lo: 62°
Feels Like: 70°
Cameron
Broken Clouds
69° wxIcon
Hi: 82° Lo: 62°
Feels Like: 69°
Fairfax
Clear
67° wxIcon
Hi: 78° Lo: 61°
Feels Like: 67°
A cloudy and cooler day across northeast Kansas and northwest Missouri. An area of low pressure will start to make its way into the area on Thursday giving us another chance for showers and thunderstorms.
KQTV Radar
KQTV Temperatures
KQTV Alerts


Most Popular Stories

Community Events