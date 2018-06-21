Speech to Text for First Day of Summer?

summer. we'll tell you why. plus -- announcer: good morning! from kqtv, st. joseph, you're watching kq2's hometown this morning. good morning, today is thursday, june 21st, 2018. i'm dane hawkins... summer has officially begun, but it's feeling more like spring outside.kq2 meteorologist vanessa alonso is here with a look at how long these cooler temperatures will last.(dane & vanessa ad-lib about the weather) <<we officially started the first day of summer on this thursday at 5:07 a.m. ct but it's certainly not going to feel like it as it's going to be a rainy and cool day ahead across northeast kansas and northwest missouri. an area of low pressure will start to make its way into the area giving us another good chance for showers and thunderstorms. highs will only reach the lower 70s so it's going to feel like more of an early spring day on the longest day of the year with 14 hours & 59 minutes of sunlight. enjoy it because the days are only going to get shorter from here on out for the rest of 2018. as for the rest of the workweek into the weekend, we will have slight chances of showers & storms through sunday. the much cooler summer temperatures will stick around with highs friday and saturday only going up to the middle to upper 70s. it will slightly warm up to near average temperatures on sunday with highs in the middle 80s. we'll return to an active & unsettled weather pattern early next week with additional rain & storm chances on monday and tuesday with high temperatures remaining in the middle to upper 80s. we'll be back up to the lower 90s on wednesday with a mix of sun & clouds.>> city water and missouri