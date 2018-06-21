Clear

Scattered Showers This Evening

Scattered Showers This Evening

Posted: Thu Jun 21 12:37:05 PDT 2018
Updated: Thu Jun 21 12:37:06 PDT 2018
Posted By: Colton Cichoracki
Saint Joseph
Overcast
67° wxIcon
Hi: 72° Lo: 62°
Feels Like: 67°
Maryville
Overcast
72° wxIcon
Hi: 71° Lo: 59°
Feels Like: 72°
Savannah
Overcast
67° wxIcon
Hi: 71° Lo: 60°
Feels Like: 67°
Cameron
Overcast
66° wxIcon
Hi: 70° Lo: 61°
Feels Like: 66°
Fairfax
Overcast
68° wxIcon
Hi: 72° Lo: 60°
Feels Like: 68°
After a rainy Thursday, a few showers are possible into Friday as cool temperatures stick around. Expect a mostly cloudy day on Friday as highs will be in the 70s.
KQTV Radar
KQTV Temperatures
KQTV Alerts


Most Popular Stories

Community Events