Speech to Text for River Flooding Live Shot

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

all of our rain the last couple days -- along with heavy rains up in south dakota and nebraska-- is causing water levels to rise at the missouri riverthat's where we find kq2 meteorologist colton cichoracki colton, how's it looking out there? thanks alan -- as you can see behind me, the missouri river is very high here in st. joseph a flood warning is in effect until saturday at one pmthe flood warning does go all the way up to atchison county, mo near rockportthe missouri river here in st. joe as of this morning was at 16.4 feet, flood stage is 17 feetthe river is forecast to continue to rise through tomorrow morning where it is expected to crest at 17.1 feetwith these levels, expect mainly lowland flooding, places that typically flood when the river is a little highwhile we have not received a ton of rain lately, river levels are high due to runoff and heavy rain to the northreporting live in st. joseph, colton cichoracki, kq2, your local news leader it's officially