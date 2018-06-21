Speech to Text for Krug Cameras

the st. joseph parks and rec department is focusing on ways to improve area parks by providing more security for the locations. their efforts have been amplified by parkgoers who say one park in particular is not safe. kq2's ron johnson tells us more <<there's trouble at krug park, [chuck kempf] there's alcohol there, there's loud music the park has often been the location for people involved in questionable behavior.[chuck kempf]krug park seems to be a little more attractive for that type of behavior i think because of the nature of the park its something the parks department doesn't want to see [chuck kempf] it's very difficult behavior for us to deal with so their solution is to put more eyes on the park, with new security cameras to be installed throughout.[chuck kempf] they'll be in locations where we'll be able to help the police when we have something bad happen.the cameras will provide survailance to areas of the park that are hard to see with the naked eye. they'll also be placed in areas where easily identifiable objects are found. [chuck kempf] we are going to try and put cameras in places where we can identify vehcles, maybe get license plates and maybe get lucky once in a while and be able to identify a person.the parks department says, you should see the changes at the park quickly [chuck kempf] we're hoping that it'll be in by the end of the summer and they hope to expand the setup at other parks in the area [chuck kempf] once we get the cameras at krug park, that will spur some interest in putting those at other parks in townron johnson kq2, your local news leader.>> the parks department says there will be about six cameras installed throughout krug park the new system is expected to cost nineteen thousand dollars