with disabilities, there arn't a lot of opportunities to socialize during the summer. one local camp is working to make this summer memorable for campers of all abilities kq2's sydnie holzfaster has more on the opening day at camp courage <<<typically during the summer months, camp farwesta is filled with kids and teens, but for one week the camp is home to camp courage "it's a really great place that people can just come and be together and do the things that they love to do together."the week long summer camp is exclusively catered towards adults with develpmental disabilities"we do have a wide range of ages, different people coming out with different skills."the campers might have different capabilities, but just like every camp, the relationships built around the campfire are the same "this is their vacation, it's a reunion with their friends. their camper friends and their counselors."the reunions are especially sineimental for counselors like lindsey schwope, who has been at camp courage for the last 15 years "once you come here and meet the campers and you see how much fun they have, you just fall in love with them and you make really good relationships with the campers and the counselors."for swope her time spent at camp is a gift "seeing themselves really enjoy themselves and have fun, having a part in that is such a blessing. i feel like it blesses me more than i hopefully have helped them."helping campers gain experiences they might not have the rest of the year "i don't know if there are as many activities throughout the year that adults can do, and so it's important to give them a chance to have fun and have a vacation, have a time away to get to experience some of those things that we try to make special at this camp."sydnie holzfaster, kq2 your local news leader >>> this year the week long summer camp will provide memorable experiences for over 50 special needs adults