Speech to Text for Women of Excellence

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

from northwest missouri the ywca is celebrating their 130th birthday by recognizing women in the community over one thousand people came out to the civic arena today for the 17th annual women of excellence luncheon. the event is sponsored by the ywca to help raise funds for the domestic abuse shelter and recognize women in the community. the banquet reconized ywca volunteers of all ages as well as women in business and community outreach programs throughout the city. (sot "we're not recognizing enough women on a regular basis. it's an honor and i think it's something to work towards, especially when we start with the emerging leader, which is usually a high school student and it goes up from there.") the women of excellence luncheon awarded seven women for their contributions to the