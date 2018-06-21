Speech to Text for Pool Safety for Kids

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

summer and once the weather heats up again pools will be the hot spot for kids..but whats the best way to make sure they enjoy it safely? kq2's dane hawkins spoke with an expert and has the story. áánat of kid climbing safety ladderáá[track] it only takes a moment..[mary frazier] water could hurt you if you don't know what you're doing[track] the message this viral video sent to parents like erika walker[erica walker] some things we don't think about them until they actually happen so it's crucial we put plans in place so it doesn't happen [track] even though her baby ellie is only 3 months old.. ericas already thinking about outdoor pool saftey [erica walker] ladders you can get that actually prevent kids from being able to be able to climb up and get into the pool and they have a lock on them// pool alarms so if a kid or an object gets into the pool the alarm will sound you'll know something is in the pool [track] but in case those child locks or alarm systems fail the important thing is that your child knows what todo if they find themselves in the water [mary frazier] floating and treading the ways to protect ourselves you can lay on your back for a long time yelling for help or floating and be safe if you lay on your back you can do small movements to get yourself to the edge and then climb out[track] and after teaching kids to swim for 18 years, mary adds its best to start as early as possible [mary frazier] the younger they are when they start this class the better it is[track] advice that erica is taking seriously[erica walker] i plan on taking that class with her, i'm super excited about it [track] swim classes start as younng as 3 months old but it is never too late to learn dane hawkins kq2 your local news leader for class times you can call the ymca, genesis health clubs and the red