Deputies funeral KS

mourning the loss of two heroes, killed in the line of duty. good evening, i'm brooke anderson. a joint funeral was held for the two wyandotte county deputies killed while transporting an inmate between the courthouse and jail. today, thousands of people gathered to say goodbye... << brooke anderson reportsnat: bells a community...lining the streets to honor the sacrafice of two fallen heroes...sot ("theresa and patrick literally put their lives between a cold-blooded killer and the citizens they swore an oath to protect.") 35 year-old patrick rohrer and 44 year-old theresa king were killed in the line of dutyshot by an inmate, police say they were transporting from the courthouse to the jailsot ("i could stand up here for hours and tell you stories about each of them, and we would be here until the sun went down...")and as the sun sat shinging over children's mercy park, thousands gathered to pay tribute nat: singingsot ("theresa and patrick are true heroes in every sense of the word.")deputy rohrer -- a father of two..sot ("he was a very passionate person.")and deputy king, a mother of three were laid to rest, as friends and family -- through heartbreak and tears, spoke memories and stories of their loved onessot ("from this day forward patrick and theresa live through us.")with a 21 gun salute..nat: gun poplaw enforcement from all over the country -- some as far away as minnesota and oregon, came to say goodbye to these two deputies, taken far too soon nat: music...>> among the several people who spoke at the deputies funeral, where two of king's three children.