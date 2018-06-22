Speech to Text for A Cool & Cloudy Day for Friday

affecting our area, due in part to what's happening to our north. heavy rains have closed roads in parts of south dakota, iowa, and minnesota. parts of i-90 in the southern part of minnesota were closed to do water covering both sides of the interstate. in sioux falls, south dakota, residents have been reminded to make sure their sump pumps are draining outside their homes, rather than into their basement drain. (anchors ad-lib to wx) <<a few showers are possible this friday morning as our slow moving storm system finally moves out. expect a mostly cloudy day on friday as the cooler summer temperatures stick around with highs only going up into the middle 70s. temperatures do begin to warm back up as we get into the weekend. for saturday, expect partly cloudy skies with a few afternoon showers & storms possible. not expecting a complete washout though. highs will be in the lower 80s. sunday will be a nice day with mostly sunny skies as high temperatures continue to warm up into the upper 80s. we'll return to an active & unsettled weather pattern early next week with additional rain & storm chances beginning late sunday night and lasting through monday and tuesday. there is the potential for some strong to severe storms during this period so it's something we'll have to watch closely as we go through the weekend. we'll keep you updated. high temperatures will remain in the middle to upper 80s. we'll be back up to the lower 90s on wednesday and thursday with a mix of sun & clouds. >> thank you, vanessa... (anchors ad-lib out of wx)