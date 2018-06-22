Speech to Text for 1st WX 6-22-18

tell when and why-- plus plus -- announcer: good morning! from kqtv, st. joseph, you're watching kq2's hometown this morning. good morning, today is friday, june 21st, 2018. i'm dane hawkins...it's now summer, but it's not feeling much like it. another day of cooler temperatures is in store for us......and kq2 meteorologist vanessa alonso is here with a first look at our friday forecast.(dane & vanessa ad-lib about the weather) <<a few showers are possible this friday morning as our slow moving storm system finally moves out. expect a mostly cloudy day on friday as the cooler summer temperatures stick around with highs only going up into the middle 70s. temperatures do begin to warm back up as we get into the weekend. for saturday, expect partly cloudy skies with a few afternoon showers & storms possible. not expecting a complete washout though. highs will be in the lower 80s. sunday will be a nice day with mostly sunny skies as high temperatures continue to warm up into the upper 80s. we'll return to an active & unsettled weather pattern early next week with additional rain & storm chances beginning late sunday night and lasting through monday and tuesday. there is the potential for some strong to severe storms during this period so it's something we'll have to watch closely as we go through the weekend. we'll keep you updated. high temperatures will remain in the middle to upper 80s. we'll be back up to the lower 90s on wednesday and thursday with a mix of sun & clouds. >> parkgoers are