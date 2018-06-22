Home
Cloudy Skies This Evening
Cloudy Skies This Evening
Posted: Fri Jun 22 13:24:53 PDT 2018
Updated: Fri Jun 22 13:24:53 PDT 2018
Posted By: Colton Cichoracki
Saint Joseph
Overcast
71°
Hi: 76° Lo: 61°
Feels Like: 71°
More Weather
Maryville
Overcast
70°
Hi: 73° Lo: 59°
Feels Like: 70°
More Weather
Savannah
Overcast
71°
Hi: 74° Lo: 60°
Feels Like: 71°
More Weather
Cameron
Overcast
69°
Hi: 72° Lo: 60°
Feels Like: 69°
More Weather
Fairfax
Overcast
68°
Hi: 72° Lo: 59°
Feels Like: 68°
More Weather
Isolated showers are possible this afternoon and evening but most of us will be staying dry under cloudy skies. Temperatures are only in the upper 60s and low 70s. For tonight, expect mostly cloudy skies with low temps in the low 60s.
Community Events