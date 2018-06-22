Clear

Blacksnake Creek tunnel

Blacksnake Creek tunnel

Posted: Fri Jun 22 19:19:18 PDT 2018
Updated: Fri Jun 22 19:19:18 PDT 2018
Posted By: Brooke Anderson

Speech to Text for Blacksnake Creek tunnel

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

thanks for joining us, i'm brooke anderson. a 300 foot machine boring a tunnel from blacksnake creek to the missouri river will begin digging in just a few weeks the machine will be used to create a tunnel stretching six thousand feet long and nearly 180 feet deep, to transport rainwater to the missouri river. as the machine digs, city workers will follow behind installing support pipes for the tunnel. city officials say there is about 4.7 billion gallons of stormwater that falls in st. joseph each year the new tunnel will pull approximately 800 million gallons of rainwater into the river (sot "at least 99 percent of the corridor construction within has gone very smoothly. we anticipate the tunneling portion, in roughly nine months from when they begin the tunnel boring machine will come out over by second harvest and will be extracted. we will do the clean up work on either side and it will be in operation pretty quickly thereafter." ) the black snake tunnel is expected to be in operation by june 2019
Saint Joseph
Scattered Clouds
67° wxIcon
Hi: 76° Lo: 60°
Feels Like: 67°
Maryville
Overcast
70° wxIcon
Hi: 73° Lo: 59°
Feels Like: 70°
Savannah
Scattered Clouds
67° wxIcon
Hi: 74° Lo: 60°
Feels Like: 67°
Cameron
Clear
64° wxIcon
Hi: 72° Lo: 60°
Feels Like: 64°
Fairfax
Few Clouds
67° wxIcon
Hi: 72° Lo: 59°
Feels Like: 67°
Isolated showers are possible this afternoon and evening but most of us will be staying dry under cloudy skies. Temperatures are only in the upper 60s and low 70s. For tonight, expect mostly cloudy skies with low temps in the low 60s.
KQTV Radar
KQTV Temperatures
KQTV Alerts


Most Popular Stories

Community Events