Speech to Text for Blacksnake Creek tunnel

thanks for joining us, i'm brooke anderson. a 300 foot machine boring a tunnel from blacksnake creek to the missouri river will begin digging in just a few weeks the machine will be used to create a tunnel stretching six thousand feet long and nearly 180 feet deep, to transport rainwater to the missouri river. as the machine digs, city workers will follow behind installing support pipes for the tunnel. city officials say there is about 4.7 billion gallons of stormwater that falls in st. joseph each year the new tunnel will pull approximately 800 million gallons of rainwater into the river (sot "at least 99 percent of the corridor construction within has gone very smoothly. we anticipate the tunneling portion, in roughly nine months from when they begin the tunnel boring machine will come out over by second harvest and will be extracted. we will do the clean up work on either side and it will be in operation pretty quickly thereafter." ) the black snake tunnel is expected to be in operation by june 2019