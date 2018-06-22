Clear

ozark mustangs highlights

ozark mustangs highlights friday

Posted: Fri Jun 22 20:56:34 PDT 2018
Updated: Fri Jun 22 20:56:34 PDT 2018
Max Moore

scored 17 runs between the two games yesterday against the generals... tonight the bats were much like the weather today... cool... matt mulhearn on the mound for the mustangs... trying to complete a three-game sweep... ==== the generals had a different plan... jeff swetland... no sweat here... jacks a solo-bomb to left field... trots the bases to make it 2-0 generals... later in the third....==== garyn stewart bloops one to right field... looks like we'll have a play at the plate... not in time... generals make it 3-0...=== mulhearn's day is done after three... giving up nine hits and four earned runs...==== the mustangs get one back in the fifth,... mason janvrin slaps one to left... zach "i bid you adiue" perdue comes into score... gives the mustangs their only run... generals grab the win...
