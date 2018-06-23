Clear

Mostly Cloudy With a Few Showers

Mostly Cloudy With a Few Showers

Posted: Sat Jun 23 06:48:16 PDT 2018
Updated: Sat Jun 23 06:48:16 PDT 2018
Posted By: Colton Cichoracki
Saint Joseph
Clear
70° wxIcon
Hi: 84° Lo: 65°
Feels Like: 70°
Maryville
Scattered Clouds
73° wxIcon
Hi: 81° Lo: 63°
Feels Like: 73°
Savannah
Clear
70° wxIcon
Hi: 83° Lo: 65°
Feels Like: 70°
Cameron
Scattered Clouds
72° wxIcon
Hi: 81° Lo: 64°
Feels Like: 72°
Fairfax
Scattered Clouds
69° wxIcon
Hi: 82° Lo: 64°
Feels Like: 69°
Expect mostly cloudy skies with a few scattered showers possible throughout the day, not expecting a complete washout. Highs will be in the lower 80s.
KQTV Radar
KQTV Temperatures
KQTV Alerts


Most Popular Stories

Community Events