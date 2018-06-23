Clear

More Active Weather Late Sunday

Posted: Sat Jun 23 18:04:38 PDT 2018
Updated: Sat Jun 23 18:04:38 PDT 2018
Posted By: Colton Cichoracki
Saint Joseph
Few Clouds
75° wxIcon
Hi: 82° Lo: 64°
Feels Like: 75°
Maryville
Clear
73° wxIcon
Hi: 78° Lo: 63°
Feels Like: 73°
Savannah
Few Clouds
75° wxIcon
Hi: 81° Lo: 64°
Feels Like: 75°
Cameron
Clear
73° wxIcon
Hi: 80° Lo: 64°
Feels Like: 73°
Fairfax
Clear
75° wxIcon
Hi: 79° Lo: 63°
Feels Like: 75°
Saturday has ended on a nice note with mostly sunny skies and comfortable temperatures in the 80s. Expect those nice conditions to continue into tonight with lows dropping into the 60s with mostly clear skies.
