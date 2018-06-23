Home
More Active Weather Late Sunday
More Active Weather Late Sunday
Posted: Sat Jun 23 18:04:38 PDT 2018
Updated: Sat Jun 23 18:04:38 PDT 2018
Posted By: Colton Cichoracki
Saint Joseph
Few Clouds
75°
Hi: 82° Lo: 64°
Feels Like: 75°
More Weather
Maryville
Clear
73°
Hi: 78° Lo: 63°
Feels Like: 73°
More Weather
Savannah
Few Clouds
75°
Hi: 81° Lo: 64°
Feels Like: 75°
More Weather
Cameron
Clear
73°
Hi: 80° Lo: 64°
Feels Like: 73°
More Weather
Fairfax
Clear
75°
Hi: 79° Lo: 63°
Feels Like: 75°
More Weather
Saturday has ended on a nice note with mostly sunny skies and comfortable temperatures in the 80s. Expect those nice conditions to continue into tonight with lows dropping into the 60s with mostly clear skies.
Community Events