Speech to Text for Storms Move in Late Sunday

(sot) rain has been off-and-on for a couple of days... colton cichoracki joins us now to tell us whether it will keep coming.(áanchors ad-lib toss to weatherá) <<saturday has ended on a nice note with mostly sunny skies and comfortable temperatures in the 80s. expect those nice conditions to continue into tonight with lows dropping into the 60s with mostly clear skies. sunday is shaping up to be a nice day to start but will turn stormy the second half of the day. the day will start off with partly cloudy skies but as we go into the afternoon and evening, computer models are suggesting that a strong line of thunderstorms could move into the area during the evening or overnight hours. some of the storms could be strong to severe and could produce very heavy rain, damaging winds, and large hail. will definitely want to keep checking back with kq2 for more updates. highs will be in the upper 80s. storm chances continue into monday and tuesday with high temperatures in the 80s. for the rest of the week, the weather does quiet down but we do heat back up. expect highs in the 90s once again wednesday through saturday with sunny skies.>> thanks colton... (áanchors ad-lib out of weatherá)