Clear

Scattered Showers and Storms Today

Posted: Sun Jun 24 09:03:42 PDT 2018
Updated: Sun Jun 24 09:03:42 PDT 2018
Posted By: Colton Cichoracki
Saint Joseph
Clear
80° wxIcon
Hi: 87° Lo: 68°
Feels Like: 84°
Maryville
Scattered Clouds
82° wxIcon
Hi: 85° Lo: 67°
Feels Like: 83°
Savannah
Clear
80° wxIcon
Hi: 87° Lo: 67°
Feels Like: 84°
Cameron
Clear
82° wxIcon
Hi: 85° Lo: 67°
Feels Like: 86°
Fairfax
Clear
76° wxIcon
Hi: 84° Lo: 67°
Feels Like: 76°
After a quiet stretch of weather, things become more active on Sunday. Expect scattered showers and storms for much of the day, mainly during the afternoon hours. Highs will be in the mid to upper 80s.
