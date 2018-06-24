Clear

Cameron Airshow

Cameron Airshow

Posted: Sun Jun 24 10:19:03 PDT 2018
Updated: Sun Jun 24 10:19:03 PDT 2018
Posted By: Colton Cichoracki

airshow was back in the skies above cameron earlier today... pilots took the sky with loops, flips, and other tricks. the cameron fly-in and airshow is designed to not only be a cool event, but also to celebrate aviation . (sot: "free for everybody to experience and see aviation. that's uh what we are passionate about and love. we've got vintage aircraft here, we have high performance modern aircraft here. and it's a celebration of all things with wings.") outlaw airshows say they put on several of these events each year across
After a quiet stretch of weather, things become more active on Sunday. Expect scattered showers and storms for much of the day, mainly during the afternoon hours. Highs will be in the mid to upper 80s.
