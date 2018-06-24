Speech to Text for Storm Chances Monday and Tuesday

colton cichoracki joins us now... to tell us whether there is more warm weather heading our way.(áanchors ad-lib to weatherá) <<we saw a few showers and storms during the afternoon and evening hours on sunday but much of the area did stay dry. for tonight, expect storm chances to continue. the best chance for storms will be towards monday morning. a few may be strong to severe with damaging winds and large hail as the primary threats. lows in the upper 60s. monday will start with a few storms during the morning hours and then once again during the afternoon and evening hours. some of these storms may also be strong to severe with the best chance being east of st. joe. will continue to fine tune the details but expect stormy skies on monday as highs will be in the 80s. tuesday could see a few storms as well during the afternoon with high temperatures near 90 degrees. the rest of the work week will be hot once again. highs will be in the 90s with heat index values around 100 degrees. the heat is expected to continue through saturday.>> thanks colton...(áanchors ad-lib to weatherá) still ahead at ten... a supreme court ruling