A Rainy & Stormy Start to New Workweek

Posted: Mon Jun 25 05:19:51 PDT 2018
Updated: Mon Jun 25 05:19:52 PDT 2018
Posted By: Vanessa Alonso

wx) <<monday will start with a few storms during the morning hours and then once again during the afternoon and evening hours. some of these storms may also be strong to severe with the best chance being east of st. joe. will continue to fine tune the details but expect stormy skies on monday as highs will be in the 80s. tuesday could see a few storms as well during the afternoon with high temperatures near 90 degrees. the rest of the work week will be hot once again. highs will be in the 90s with heat index values around 100 degrees. the heat is expected to continue through saturday. >> thank you, vanessa... (anchors ad-lib out of wx) families from
We are waking up to cloudy skies on this Monday morning ahead of showers & storms that will be moving in later on this morning and continue throughout the day. Some of these storms may also be strong to severe with the best chance being east of St. Joe. A few may have damaging winds and large hail as the primary threats. We'll also get some beneficial rainfall with about a quarter to half an inch of rain expected. Will continue to fine tune the details. Temperatures will still be below average with highs will be in the lower 80s.
