Clear
Another chance for rain on Tuesday
Another chance for rain on Tuesday
Posted: Mon Jun 25 13:35:49 PDT 2018
Updated: Mon Jun 25 13:35:50 PDT 2018
Posted By: Mike Bracciano
Saint Joseph
Few Clouds
82°
Hi: 83° Lo: 65°
Feels Like: 85°
More Weather
Maryville
Scattered Clouds
79°
Hi: 79° Lo: 62°
Feels Like: 80°
More Weather
Savannah
Few Clouds
82°
Hi: 83° Lo: 64°
Feels Like: 85°
More Weather
Cameron
Clear
84°
Hi: 85° Lo: 65°
Feels Like: 86°
More Weather
Fairfax
Scattered Clouds
80°
Hi: 79° Lo: 63°
Feels Like: 82°
More Weather
A few scattered showers and thunderstorms were found across northeast Kansas and northwest Missouri on Monday. Places to the north of St. Joseph saw some heavy rainfall and there is another chance tomorrow.
