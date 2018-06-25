Speech to Text for Garden Vandalized

van zandt. one community garden in st. joseph-- used to be a nice place to stop and enjoy the flowers madeline mcclain found out why it's now just a little petunia in an onion patch. she joins us now live. this is the public achievement park at 12th and pacific. onions make some cry. others-- get pretty ticked off. especially when they crop up in places they aren't supposed to be. steve holdenried headed to the park on saturday. it's a community space... neighbors like holdenried-- plant flowers, pull weeds and put work in, to keep the park a beautiful spot. here's what he found "we need to report that some low life not only pulled many of the beautiful flowers out of the flower beds but they replaced them with onions plants." all the onions have been pulled and thrown into the trash. holdenreid's asking for help tracking down who did this. and to keep it from happening again. randolph seating and mobility has already called and say it will donate flowers.and if anyone is willing to donate flowers to the park-- he says just place them under the bridge anytime this week. reporting in st. joseph, madeline