Speech to Text for CIP Campaign Kick-Off

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

if you get a call from the local sheriff or an area judge--- don't fall for it. a schemer has been calling around--trying to dupe people out of their money .buchanan county sheriff bill puett says the scammer calls-- and pretends to be him or buchanan county circuit judge patrick robb, or another area official. who ever the culprit is-- they then say the the person they called missed jury duty or has a warrant out for their arrest. then they ask for money.... usually in the form of a prepaid gift card. (we've seen variations on this scam before and when they threaten that the sheriff is going to send people out to arrest you or the judge is going to throw you in jail. those types of things. it's very scary and very threatening to people and so they try to comply and try to get that done.") puett says whatever you do-- don't give out personal information over the phone. he says call and verify that the caller is who they say they are -- and know that neither the sheriff's office or the court will ever ask you to pay over the phone.. or in the form of a gift card.