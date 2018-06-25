Speech to Text for New Missouri House Bill to Help Expectant Mothers

being a mom comes with its own set of challenges, but when a drug addiction is thrown into the mix, it can tear families apart. now, a new missouri house bill aims to extend the duration of substance abuse programs in the state. kq2's ron johnson tells us more. <<addiction has crippling effects on more than just the user, [rita miller] in the family structure, anytime there's alcoholism or disease in the home everyone is affected. and when someone's battling a drug addiction while raising a family, it's hard to win the fight alone, that's why rita miller of the foundation recovery center emphasizes the need for resources.[rita miller] when there's more resources out there to help the individual who is battling the addiction, that in turn is going to benefit the whole family structure. for expectant mothers battling drug addiction, medicaid makes it possible to get connected to the resources they need.[rita miller] the medicaid will help these mothers get into a program, stay into a program with the medicaid assistance. but eligible coverage for substance abuse programs in missouri only lasts for two months. now, a new bill passed by the missouri house will extend that coverage to fourteen months. [rita miller] this is so great for the young mothers out there.the extenstion miller says, will set new moms on the right path to sobriety.[rita miller] they can get some kind of foundation of a program underneeth them to continue to stay sober. ron johnson kq2 your local news leader>> us news and world report says the new bill could cost the state over 4 million dollars, however they add that more than a quarter of a billion dollars is spent on foster children in missouri by the department of social services.