Speech to Text for 530 Weather 6-26-18

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

sometime this week. (anchors ad-lib to wx) <<we are once again waking up to showers and thunderstorms across northwest missouri & northeast kansas this morning. our tuesday will be another day we could see a few storms during the afternoon with high temperatures warming back up to near average in the middle 80s. the good news is that the strong to severe storms are looking to stay south of kansas city in central & southern missouri. the rest of the work week will be hot & dry once again with lots of sunshine. highs will be in the lower to middle 90s with heat index values around 100 degrees. the heat is expected to continue through saturday so make plans to stay cool from the summer heat. we do have another chance of showers & storm chances in the forecast on saturday night & sunday. sunny & a bit cooler on monday with highs in the upper 80s. >> thank you, vanessa... (anchors ad-lib out of wx)