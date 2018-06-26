Clear

A Rainy Tuesday Then Hot & Dry

Posted: Tue Jun 26 04:55:50 PDT 2018
Updated: Tue Jun 26 04:55:51 PDT 2018
Vanessa Alonso

the massive pawnee fire....one of 5 infernos igniting in california... in oregon -- the box car fire -- scorching an area twice the size of washington d-c... and across the nation -- more than 50 large fires now raging... the long summer days -- posing a greater challenge. sot - jonathan cox:"there's a lot of heating and a lot of light exposure on these fuels, which only increases the fire behavior." as hundreds wait to return home... this early fire season activity -- sparking a terrifying reminder of the deadly 2017 wildfires in california....that destroyed thousands of homes -- and claimed more than 40 lives. a red flag warning and wind advisory are in effect for parts of northern california -- which could see wind gusts of up to 40 miles per hour. governor jerry brown has issued a state of emergency. natalie brunell abc news los angeles.>> (anchors ad-lib to wx) to the economy -- and to an american
Saint Joseph
Overcast
66° wxIcon
Hi: 89° Lo: 64°
Feels Like: 66°
Maryville
Clear
68° wxIcon
Hi: 84° Lo: 62°
Feels Like: 68°
Savannah
Overcast
66° wxIcon
Hi: 86° Lo: 63°
Feels Like: 66°
Cameron
Overcast
67° wxIcon
Hi: 87° Lo: 64°
Feels Like: 67°
Fairfax
Overcast
66° wxIcon
Hi: 84° Lo: 61°
Feels Like: 66°
We are once again waking up to showers and thunderstorms across northwest Missouri & northeast Kansas this morning. Our Tuesday will be another day we could see a few storms during the afternoon with high temperatures warming back up to near average in the middle 80s.
