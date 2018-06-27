Speech to Text for Keeping Families Together

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

but to these members of the interfaith alliance for there is deeper concept of empty the platform of children being separated from their mothers and parents at the border." that's why rich and members of the i- a-i are asking their peaceful church on marsha rosenthal / something." each represent one of an estimated three thousand kids.. who were separated from undocumented immigrant families at the border."how are these people going to find their children?"today.. they're planning.. telling us, the rally will include a non- denominational prayer vigil.. a hall, and a call to action."we will have postcards and addresses for their congresspeople that they can write and send to whoever they want - tell them how they feel.hoping... their efforts... can help bring families back change a child's life. "they need their lives. they're children only for a very short time."sydnie holzfaster, kq2 your local news leader>>> the rally will start at 6-30 saturday evening and end on the south steps of city hall.. childrens shoes will be donated to the