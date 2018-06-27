Clear

KCP&L Donates Fans

KCP&L Donates Fans to Service Agency

up... kcp&l wants to make sure you are staying cool this summer the power company was in st. joseph today distrubting fans to local service agencies across town.the free fans are to be distributed to the public based on individual needs.both the service agencies and kcp&l are happy to give back to the community. (sot: ruth costello: "with the weather in st. joseph the way it is right now, in the summer months, our seniors, our desperate for fans. we buy some but kcpl is gracious enough to bring a bunch of them to us." dan hegeman: "we really do care we serve and this is communities. we've years." ) the afl-cio action agency and the received fans
