Speech to Text for Teacher Becomes Student

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

today. do you favorite teacher? maybe they helped you work through a problem, or helped you pick a career.. kq2 s dane hawkins met with one teacher who is going the extra mile for her students.. school year, ms. smith teaches finance but this summer, she'll be the student a teacher you have in developing at wanted to know more[ebony smith] we talked about careers and there so i said we need to [jason goddard] i out and seek the that do show a huge interest interest will be companies in st. goddard]there's actually a huge shortage in st. joseph in web developers, we lose a lot to kansas city there are a lot of big software companies there// it's exciting to see students interested web designers because there is such a shortage so you might say of the favorites.. as she students interests while preparing them [ebony smith] it's dane hawkins kq2 your local the st. joseph