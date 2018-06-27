Speech to Text for SJFD Receives Two Needed Upgrades

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

100 years, st. joseph fire is getting two much needed fire chief] the housed horses// they were built on [kenny probably been the we got a new station so yeah we're excited to get volunteer's capital improvement project funds new stations to replace stations [mike dalsing]] the cip itself is not just important to the whole city it's really important to us as a department placement of the stations will allow better access to areas like deer park and hendricks heights [dan cordonnier- engineer]our response times will be better which will make our service better[mike dalsing] we'll be able to serve the people in never been able to five minute response and now we'll have thatand the new keep firefighters safer...stations 9 and 11 are so outdated, simple things like parking were dangerous [dan cordonnier- engineer] you can not see anything backing into a cave[mike dalsing] these here will they'll be able to swing in and they won't have to stop traffic firfighters say with these new stations.. they'll be better serve st. joseph [mike dalsing] with these two new stations and with the next cip if the city passes we'll be able to build a third station out near the college and that will allow us to reach almost every area of the city with a five minute response//thats what the goal is to be able to give everyone in the city a five minute response timethe official open house for the fire stations is in mid july dane hawkins kq2 your local news you'll have the