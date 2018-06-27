Speech to Text for St. Joseph Health, Northwest Health Services Team Up for HIV Testing

while there are new drugs that aid in the treatment of hi-v to the point where it is most often not even a fatal disease anymore, the st. joseph health department still wants people to be aware of their status. today kicked of the start national hiv testing awarness week.. northwest health services teamed up with the st. joseph health department to provide free hiv and hepititus c testing. staff used pin-prick needs and rapid tests to proved results in 20 minutes. (sot its very important to get tested becauxse you need to know your status you need to make sure your safe and the people around you are safe there are so many treatments that are out there its not the death sentence that it used to be; as long as tyou take medications and get your viral load down and that prevents you from passing the disease on) though today's free testing day is over, the st. joseph healh department offers hiv testing for only $10 every monday through friday -- though that fee can possibly