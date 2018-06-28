Speech to Text for Supreme Court Union Ruling

the supreme court dealt a major blow to public labor unions today.the high court ruled that non-union workers do not have to pay fees for collective bargaining.the majority say it violates the first amendment.kq2's ron johnson joins us in studio to tell us what has been locally. alan.. on one side of the line is people who don't want to be forced to pay union dues.on the other side-- are workers who say the fees go to representing all employees--not just union members.i spoke with the head of labor union 579 here in st. joseph... scott howell.he says he's not surprised by today's decision.right to work is a hot button topic here in missouri.in august voters will decide if we'll become the 22nd state to allow workers to opt out of fees.if voters were to approve, a nightmare senario would play out according to howell. today's decision he adds, is a threat to the working class. (scott howell-sot this is just another step in their efforts to restrict working class people of the united states to make a decent living, and a good living with healthcare and benefits. ) howell says its important people are informed about right to work. he says employees should know how this issue effects