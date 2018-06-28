Speech to Text for Community Garden Vandalized with Onions

the flowers are gone-- in their place-- onions-- now they are gone. kq2's madeline mcclain got to the root of the problem. <<to some-- this may be small potatoes beautiful flowers with onion plants."not to steve holdenried."i mean who would do that. you have to be a complete idiot."when i got the story--i thought it was about onions.it is and it isn't. these babies have layers-- and so does the story."public achievement was the forerunner of empower u"the public achievement park on 12th and pacific is a community spot. "the kids--not only did they build this thing. but they designed it and what they wanted in it.. that was all.. everything they wanted we did it."holdenried and volunteers put work into maintaining it. "this weekend i came over to cut the grass."he noticed something had cropped up. blooming onions-- where real blooms used to be."the one with the fir tree. almost all of the plants are gone from there."he was angry.beet red. "keep an eye out, cause there's some idiot lowlife that's tearing out the flowers and replacing them with onions."why was he so mad?"i don't understand that."i had met holdenried before--he's a fixture at city meetings.he's always there in the crowd.""on the corner of pacific & 12th-- we met again.it all clicked. "people from all over this neighborhood consider this their park."this isn't just a park to holdenried.it's dedicated to the two loves of his life.the community and "the statue in the middle, that's dedicated to, my wife died in 2001."he just wants people to enjoy a beautiful park-- in his wife's name."i did it in remembrance of my wife regina. regina.. holdenreid.so it's about onions in st. joseph, madeline mcclain, kq2 news.>> if you would like to help replace the flowers -- volunteers say to drop them off under the bridge near the park.