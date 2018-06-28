Clear
Heat at Phil Welch

Heat at Phil Welch

Posted: Thu Jun 28 16:38:36 PDT 2018
Updated: Thu Jun 28 16:38:36 PDT 2018
Posted By: Colton Cichoracki

evening. the heat forced a lot of people to stay inside today... but some are braving the heat out at phil welch stadium this evening... the mustangs in action... and meterologist colton cichoracki is live out at phil welch to show us how the mustangs are trying to keep their fans cool... yes, alan... it is hot out here. very hot. the mustangs are outside playing and with these extreme safety of the guests in the ballpark is the number one priority... there is a cooling tent set up along the as well as an air conditioned room that people can cool down in...we did speak with ky turner who says that both the players and guests in the ballpark are the number one priority... (sot: "but the key is just drink lots of liquids. and players as well but we encourage you know any of our guests, hey come in here. uh, we do allow two uh sealed bottles of water per want everyone to number one thing here.") if you are heading out to the ballpark, make sure you are wearing the sunscreen and drinking plenty of water... reporting live at phil welch stadium, colton cichoracki, kq2 your local news
**Excessive Heat Warning: Counties Included: Atchison (KS), Brown, Doniphan, Holt, Andrew, De Kalb, Buchanan, Clinton, Platte, and Caldwell counties from noon Thursday until Saturday at 7 PM. Expect dangerously hot temperatures Thursday through Saturday with peak heat index values between 105-110 degrees.
