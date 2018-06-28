Speech to Text for St Joe Heating Up

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

to keep most folks indoors, but there are some places people are venturing out to despite the heat. kq2's ron johnson braved the elements to see how st joseph beats the heat. <<so what exactly is there to do when its this hot in st [coby lamb] i golf but uh i skipping it today, just stayin' inside at the east hills mall we found lots of people doing their best to beat the heat.[amy coverett] well its too hot to exercise outside so we came to the mall to walk some laps and get some exercise in. while amy enjoys her exercise, her son has another way of staying cool.[josiah] i drink slushies, you drink slushies, what's you favoritr flavor? lemonade and cherry. while there are those who just stay home, [skylar budgett] yeah i like chilling at my house pretty much, watching netflix. others know exactly where to go to keep cool[jessica meyer] its a day off and its too hot to do anything else so we're enjoying the water and they're certainly not the only ones taking a dip. [remington and tawnie hamm] its just a hot day, and its wonderful to be in the pool cause its warm and like the water is refreshing. as the tempurature continues to climb, so does concern for those who have to be out [frank berkemier] if you're sweating, you're miserable, but if you're not sweating, you're in trouble and everyone has the following advice to give on this steamy thursday. berkemeier] drink plenty of water, just drink drink and drink [kinzey smock] lots of water, lots of water [tawnie hamm] drink lots of water[amy coverett] i right here, yes its very important to drinkgreat advice to help us all beat the heat [jax meyer] we love the pool ron johnson kq2 your local news leader>> the excessive heat is expected to last from now through