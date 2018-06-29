Speech to Text for 530 WX 6-29-18

excessive heat warning: counties included: brown, doniphan, holt, andrew, de kalb, buchanan, caldwell counties until saturday at 7 pm. expect dangerously hot temperatures saturday with peak heat index values degrees. heat advisory for atchison (mo), nodaway, worth, gentry, harrison, and livingston counties until saturday at 7 pm. expect dangerously hot temperatures thursday through heat index values between 100-105 degrees. friday will high temperatures near 100 degrees. peak heat index between 100-110 degrees so be sure to be drinking plenty of water and trying to stay forecast to be mostly sunny. we do have another chance of showers & storm chances in the forecast on saturday night and sunday. a mix of sun & clouds are in the forecast on sunday afternoon with highs falling back into the 80s. as we head into the fourth of july next week, it will be hot and dry again with highs in the lower