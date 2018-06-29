Speech to Text for Another Hot Day on Friday

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

the oppressive heat is keeping many people indoors, but some have still been venturing out in spite of the heat. some made their way to the air conditioned mall in st. joseph -- where they could still walk and get their exercise. others -- hit the area public pools to find relief. some say the heat is almost too much to handle. (sot frank berkemier: "if you're sweating, you're miserable, but if you're not sweating, you're in trouble) it's best to find the shade and air conditioning as much as you can... and of course, to drink lots of water. the excessive heat is expected to last from now through tomorrow evening. (anchors ad-lib to wx) <<ááexcessive heat warning: counties included: brown, doniphan, holt, andrew, de kalb, buchanan, caldwell counties until saturday at 7 pm. expect dangerously hot temperatures saturday with peak heat index values degrees. ááheat advisory for atchison (mo), nodaway, worth, gentry, harrison, and livingston counties until saturday at 7 pm. expect dangerously hot temperatures thursday through heat index values between 100-105 degrees. friday will high temperatures near 100 degrees. peak heat index between 100-110 degrees so be sure to be drinking plenty of water and trying to stay forecast to be mostly sunny. we do have another chance of showers & storm chances in the forecast on saturday night and sunday. a mix of sun & clouds are in the forecast on sunday afternoon with highs falling back into the 80s. as we head into the fourth of july next week, it will be hot and dry again with highs in the lower thank you, vanessa... (anchors ad-lib out of wx) it's time now