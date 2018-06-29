Home
News
Local
Crime
National
Entertainment
Health News
Politics
Download Our App
Ag News
Video
Weather
Interactive Radar
Closings & Delays
Map Center
Weathercall
Road Conditions
Sports
Team of the Week
High School Sports - St. Joseph
High School Sports - Area
Chiefs
Royals
MWSU
NWMSU
National Sports
Community
Your Events
Don't Drive Distracted
Jobs
Not in Our Town
Pets
Salute the Badge
Obituaries
Showcase
Salute to the Armed Forces
Live at Five
Recipes
Features
Best of St. Joe
Contests
Deals
Green Living
Horoscopes
Newsletter
The Experts
About Us
TV Listings
Contact Us
Sign Up For Alerts
Advertise With Us
Meet the Team
KQ2 History
Digital Marketing
Antenna TV
Watch Now
Clear
Home
News
Local
Crime
National
Entertainment
Health News
Politics
Download Our App
Ag News
Video
Weather
Interactive Radar
Closings & Delays
Map Center
Weathercall
Road Conditions
Sports
Team of the Week
High School Sports - St. Joseph
High School Sports - Area
Chiefs
Royals
MWSU
NWMSU
National Sports
Community
Your Events
Don't Drive Distracted
Jobs
Not in Our Town
Pets
Salute the Badge
Obituaries
Showcase
Salute to the Armed Forces
Live at Five
Recipes
Features
Best of St. Joe
Contests
Deals
Green Living
Horoscopes
Newsletter
The Experts
About Us
TV Listings
Contact Us
Sign Up For Alerts
Advertise With Us
Meet the Team
KQ2 History
Digital Marketing
Antenna TV
Watch Now
SEVERE WX: Excessive Heat Warning
View Alerts
Rain possible this Weekend
Rain possible this Weekend
Posted: Fri Jun 29 12:43:49 PDT 2018
Updated: Fri Jun 29 12:43:49 PDT 2018
Posted By: Mike Bracciano
Saint Joseph
Clear
97°
Hi: 98° Lo: 76°
Feels Like: 106°
More Weather
Maryville
Clear
95°
Hi: 97° Lo: 75°
Feels Like: 95°
More Weather
Savannah
Clear
97°
Hi: 96° Lo: 76°
Feels Like: 106°
More Weather
Cameron
Clear
93°
Hi: 95° Lo: 74°
Feels Like: 101°
More Weather
Fairfax
Clear
99°
Hi: 96° Lo: 75°
Feels Like: 102°
More Weather
Over the weekend we will watch a cold front start to make its way into northwest Missouri and northeast Kansas giving us a chance for showers and thunderstorms.
Radar
Temperatures
Alerts
Most Popular Stories
Head-On Collision Sends One to Hospital
Vandalism closes Aquatic Park Friday
Man charged with driving truck into Missouri River
Driver charged in deadly head-on collision on Belt Highway
New company locating, investing in St. Joseph
SJPD Investigating Armed Robbery at Gas Station
Where to watch 4th of July display in St. Joseph
Van Used to Transport Veterans Vandalized
St Joseph Beats the Heat
Police Identify Victim Killed in Head-On Collision
Community Events