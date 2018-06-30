Clear
SEVERE WX: Excessive Heat Warning

Heat Continues With Storm Chances This Afternoon

Posted: Sat Jun 30 07:37:48 PDT 2018
Updated: Sat Jun 30 07:37:49 PDT 2018
Posted By: Colton Cichoracki
Saint Joseph
Clear
85° wxIcon
Hi: 97° Lo: 72°
Feels Like: 92°
Maryville
Scattered Clouds
88° wxIcon
Hi: 94° Lo: 70°
Feels Like: 88°
Savannah
Clear
85° wxIcon
Hi: 95° Lo: 71°
Feels Like: 92°
Cameron
Clear
86° wxIcon
Hi: 94° Lo: 72°
Feels Like: 93°
Fairfax
Scattered Clouds
84° wxIcon
Hi: 94° Lo: 69°
Feels Like: 90°
Another hot and humid day expected today with highs once again in the 90s and heat index values above 100 degrees. There is also a chance for thunderstorms this afternoon and evening. A Slight risk for severe weather is in place by the Storm Prediction Center. Some of these storms could produce damaging winds, large hail, and heavy rain. Best chance for thunderstorms will be after 3 PM. We will be keeping an eye on the radar all afternoon. Make sure you are staying weather aware if your plans take you outside this afternoon.
